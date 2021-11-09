CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI stock opened at $288.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

