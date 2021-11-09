Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

