Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.20

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 162312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.27).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.09. The firm has a market cap of £758.93 million and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

