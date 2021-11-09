California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

