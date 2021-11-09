California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 68,870 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,870 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Neogen worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

