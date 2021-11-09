California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

