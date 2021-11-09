California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ICU Medical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 261.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $242.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.11. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

