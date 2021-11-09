California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

