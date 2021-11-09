California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,718 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AXIS Capital worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

