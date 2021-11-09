California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,080 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $168.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

