Canaccord Genuity Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

