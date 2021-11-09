Canaccord Genuity Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $42.50 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE:GIL opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

