Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.33.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$61.49 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.73. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

