Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.50 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.