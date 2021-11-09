Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,886 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

