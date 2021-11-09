Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Ladder Capital worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 2.16. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

