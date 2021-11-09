Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.