Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Head-To-Head Survey

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 29.16 -$49.18 million ($1.17) -144.55 Cango $314.55 million 2.00 $516.40 million $3.62 1.16

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara presently has a consensus target price of $201.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.60% -7.21% -4.82% Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

