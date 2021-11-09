Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $139.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.86 million and the highest is $148.93 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $510.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.88 million to $549.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $692.88 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

