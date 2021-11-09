Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $139.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.86 million and the highest is $148.93 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $510.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.88 million to $549.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $692.88 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.