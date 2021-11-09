Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humana Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Humana stock opened at $454.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

