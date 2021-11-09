CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBM. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.32.

DBM opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.25. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

