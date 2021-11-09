Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
CARA stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.
In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
