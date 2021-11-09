Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cara Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

