Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

