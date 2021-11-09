Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS.

CAH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

