CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,877. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.