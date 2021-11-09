CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 4,855,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,620. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarLotz stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

