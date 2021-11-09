Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

