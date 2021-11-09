Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 477.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.39. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

