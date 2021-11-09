Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $332.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

