Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $216,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $405.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.37 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

