Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.