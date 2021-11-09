Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells $3,212,768.88 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. 296,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

