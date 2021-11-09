Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.75 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 18,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,687. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casa Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

