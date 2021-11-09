Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 8.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.13 and last traded at $82.01. 52,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,272,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 940.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

