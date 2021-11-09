Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 423,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

