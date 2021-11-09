Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 423,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.
In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
