CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. 22,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,800. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

