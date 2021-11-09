Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

