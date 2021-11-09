Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 413,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 5,740.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.