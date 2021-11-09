Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

CVE opened at C$16.25 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

