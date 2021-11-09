Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

CDEV opened at $7.85 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 317.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 463.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,153,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 948,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

