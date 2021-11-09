Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 1060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

