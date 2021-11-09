CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,609.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEVA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEVA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

