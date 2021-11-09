Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $71,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.21.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

