Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,369 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.48%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

