Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 160,927 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,927 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Old National Bancorp worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

