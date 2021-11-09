Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,268 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 173.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

