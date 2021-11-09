Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

