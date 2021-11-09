Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 271,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

