Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 16,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,203. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 208,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.