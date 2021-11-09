ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $439.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ChromaDex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

